Jorge Drexler, left, and Jesus Martos react in the audience as Drexler is announced winner of the award for record of the year for “Telefonia” at the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. AP Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

List of winners of 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards

The Associated Press

November 15, 2018 11:58 PM

LAS VEGAS

Some of the winners of the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday in Las Vegas:

— Album of the year: "¡México por siempre!" Luis Miguel

— Song of the year (songwriter's award): "Telefonia," Jorge Drexler

— Record of the year: "Telefonia," Jorge Drexler

— New artist: Karol G

— Contemporary pop album: "F.A.M.E." Maluma

— Urban music album: "Vibras," J Balvin

— Urban song: "Dura," Daddy Yankee, Urbani Mota Cedeño, Juan G. Rivera Vázquez and Luis Jorge Romero, songwriters (Daddy Yankee)

— Best urban fusion-performance: "Malamente," Rosalía

— Traditional pop vocal album: "Hazte sentir," Laura Pausini

— Best Norteña Album: Calibre 50 and Los Ángeles (tie)

— Best singer-songwriter album: "Salvavidas de Hielo," Jorge Drexler

— Rock album: "Expectativas," Bunbury

— Alternative album: "Claroscura," Aterciopelados

— Alternative song: "Malamente," Antón Alvarez Alfaro, Pablo Diaz-Reixa and Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

— Salsa album: "25/7," Victor Manuelle

— Folk album: "Musas (un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos), Vol. 2," Natalia Lafourcade

— Latin jazz album: "Naturaleza universal," Hermeto Pascoal and Big Band

— Person of the year: Mana

