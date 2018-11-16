Son of Iranian-American detainee asks Tehran ‘to show mercy’

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2007, file photo, an Iranian woman walks past graffiti art characterizing the U.S. Statue of Liberty, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran. The family and attorney of an Iranian-American dual national held in Tehran say his health is rapidly deteriorating and are appealing to the Iranian authorities to allow him to leave Iran for medical treatment. Babak Namazi, the son of Baquer Namazi told journalists Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, he is begging Iran “to show mercy to my father.” Vahid Salemi, File AP Photo