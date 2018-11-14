Heroic California cop who died in bar shooting is mourned

Cody Gifford-Coffman, who was killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting, is remembered during a service at Perez Family Chapel in Camarillo, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. The 22-year-old was among a dozen people killed in a Nov. 7 shooting at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Friends credited Gifford-Coffman with saving lives by telling everyone to flee. The Orange County Register via AP Sarah Reingewirtz