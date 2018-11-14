FBI examining more video in search for Wisconsin teen

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo, a Barron County, Wis., sheriff’s vehicle is parked outside the home where James Closs and Denise Closs were found fatally shot on Oct. 15. A search to find the couple’s missing 13-year-old daughter Jayme continues. The FBI is examining additional surveillance video taken from an expanded area around the home. Investigators believe Jayme was abducted. Jeff Baenen, File AP Photo