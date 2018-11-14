Stapleton wins at CMA Awards, honors Borderline bar victims

FILE - This Nov. 8, 2017 file photo shows hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood during the opening of the 51st annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood will be working triple-duty at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards as co-host, performer and nominee. The singer, who is hosting the show alongside Brad Paisley for the 11th time, is pregnant and will hit the stage Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. AP, File Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision