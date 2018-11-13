Oakland’s Melvin, Atlanta’s Snitker voted top managers

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 3, 2018 file photo, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks on from the dugout before a baseball game against the New York Mets in New York. Atlanta’s Brian Snitker has been voted National League Manager of the Year after leading the Braves to a surprising first-place finish. Snitker received 17 first-place votes, nine seconds and one third for 116 points from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in balloting announced Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Bill Kostroun, File AP Photo