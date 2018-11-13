Woman charged in son’s hot car death won’t get lower bond

FILE - This file photo provided by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in Muncie, Ind., shows Britni Nicole Wihebrink, who has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice. Authorities say that Wihebrink, who had been drinking and was taking a nap when her 2-year-old son crawled into a hot car and later died Sept. 5, 2018, isn’t getting her bond reduced ahead of trial scheduled for Jan. 14. (Delaware County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP