Heir’s big birthday: 70 candles lined up for Prince Charles

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 5, 1997 file photo Britain’s Prince Charles, right, accompanies his sons Prince William, left and Prince Harry after they arrived at Kensington Palace to view tributes left in memory of their mother Princess Diana in London. Prince Charles is sandwiched between generations, caught between his mother, a symbol of dignity and continuity who has reigned since 1952, and his two immensely popular sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, who have along with their wives come to symbolize the future of the world’s best known monarchy. David Brauchli, File AP Photo