Republican Brian Kemp, right, speaks during a news conference as Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal listens in the Governor’s ceremonial office at the Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. Kemp resigned Thursday as Georgia’s secretary of state, a day after his campaign said he’s captured enough votes to become governor despite his rival’s refusal to concede. Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Bob Andres

In Georgia, a certification deadline and another court fight

By BILL BARROW and KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

November 12, 2018 10:37 PM

ATLANTA

A federal judge has ordered Georgia's secretary of state to wait until Friday to certify the results of the midterm elections that include an unsettled race for governor and to take steps to protect provisional ballots.

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg ruled Monday that the secretary of state must not certify the results of the election until Friday at 5 p.m.

She ordered the state to establish a hotline or website where voters can check whether their provisional ballots were counted and, if not, the reason why.

For all counties with 100 or more provisional ballots, she ordered the secretary of state's office to order county election officials to conduct a "good faith review" or to do an "independent review" itself of the eligibility of voters who had to cast a provisional ballot because of registration issues.

