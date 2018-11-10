Abandoned cars, scorched by the wildfire, line Pearson Rd. in Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Not much is left in Paradise after a ferocious wildfire roared through the Northern California town as residents fled and entire neighborhoods are leveled.
Abandoned cars, scorched by the wildfire, line Pearson Rd. in Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Not much is left in Paradise after a ferocious wildfire roared through the Northern California town as residents fled and entire neighborhoods are leveled. Noah Berger AP Photo

N. California fire officials begin agonizing search for dead

By GILLIAN FLACCUS, DON THOMPSON and PAUL ELIAS Associated Press

November 10, 2018 11:40 PM

PARADISE, Calif.

Sheriff's investigators have begun the agonizing task of scouring through the wreckage from a massive Northern California fire that has already become the third-deadliest on record in the state.

They are searching for fire victims. The death toll has already reached 23.

The victims have not been identified, but the department has a roster of 110 people believed missing, though officials hope many of the people simply can't reach loved ones.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says the agency is bringing in a mobile DNA lab and is encouraging relatives to donate. Meanwhile, fire officials worried about dangerous winds expected to kick up through Monday.

