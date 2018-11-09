MH17 families appeal to Trump to press Putin for information

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015 file photo, part of the reconstructed Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 plane is seen prior to the Dutch Safety Board presents the board’s final report into what caused Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 to break up high over Eastern Ukraine last year, killing all 298 people on board, during a press conference in Gilze-Rijen, central Netherlands. In a letter published on Friday Nov. 9, 2018, families of those killed when a Buk missile blew Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 out of the sky above Ukraine in 2014 have called on U.S. President Donald Trump to press his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to provide answers about the downing. Peter Dejong, File AP Photo