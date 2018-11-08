Argentina’s newest national park protects vital wetlands

In this Oct. 18, 2018 photo, park rangers Agustin Mezzabotta, right, and Gonzalo Alves stand on a wooden walk way at “Ciervo de los Pantanos” National Park near Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lawmakers in Argentina have designated “Ciervo de los Pantanos” as Argentina’s newest national park. Conservationists say it marks a milestone that will help protect vast swaths of wetlands from invasive real estate development and provide safety for the region’s largest species of deer, which is constantly under threat. Natacha Pisarenko AP Photo