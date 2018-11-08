AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo, Central American migrants begin their morning trek facing Pico de Orizaba volcano as part of a thousands-strong caravan hoping to reach the U.S. border, upon departure from Cordoba, Veracruz state, Mexico. A big group of Central Americans pushed on toward Mexico City from a coastal state Monday, planning to exit a part of the country that has long been treacherous for migrants seeking to get to the United States. Marco Ugarte AP Photo