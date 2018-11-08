Conservatives agitate for change after GOP loses the House

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., answers a question during his appearance with the Public Policy Institute of California, in Sacramento, Calif. Republicans lost their majority in this week’s midterm elections, and conservatives are blaming the GOP establishment and angling for changes. McCarthy burned up the phone lines Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, shoring up his support. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo