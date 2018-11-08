Delaware politicians bury a hatchet in post-election ritual

Local party leaders join hands and symbolically “bury the hatchet” during the Sussex County Return Day in Georgetown, Del., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Following the nation’s rancorous midterm elections, Delaware politicians are gathering for a time-honored, post-campaign ritual to settle their partisan differences, if only for the moment. Politicians of all stripes gathered for Return Day, where winners and losers ride together in horse-drawn carriages before a town crier announces the local election results. Local party leaders then symbolically “bury the hatchet” in a box of sand. Wilmington News Journal via AP Jason Minto