Louis Farrakhan, in Iran, warns Trump a Mideast war possible

Minister Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, arrives to his press conference, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. Farrakhan warned President Donald Trump not to pull “the trigger of war in the Middle East, at the insistence of Israel.” The 85-year-old Farrakhan, long known for provocative comments widely considered anti-Semitic, criticized the economic sanctions leveled by Trump against Iran after his pullout from the nuclear deal. Vahid Salemi AP Photo