Holocaust survivor recalls ‘Night of Broken Glass’ horrors

In this Nov. 5, 2018 photo Walter Frankenstein, born in 1924, witness of the Nov. 9, 1938 terror against Jews in Berlin and one of the few survivors of Auerbach’sches Waisenhaus orphanage shows a box with the Yellow badge the Nazis forced him to wear and with the Germany’s Federal Cross of Merit he got 2014, during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin. Frankenstein witnessed as the orphanage was attack by a Nazis during the terror night of Nov. 9, 1938. Markus Schreiber AP Photo