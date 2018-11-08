AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Marine combat veteran kills 12 in rampage at California bar
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Terrified patrons hurled barstools through windows to escape or threw their bodies protectively on top of friends as a Marine combat veteran killed 12 people at a country music bar in an attack that added Thousand Oaks to the tragic roster of American cities traumatized by mass shootings.
Dressed all in black with his hood pulled up, the gunman apparently took his own life as scores of police converged on the Borderline Bar and Grill in Southern California.
The motive for the rampage late Wednesday night was under investigation.
The killer , Ian David Long, 28, was a former machine gunner and Afghanistan war veteran who was interviewed by police at his home last spring after an episode of agitated behavior that authorities were told might be post-traumatic stress disorder.
Opening fire with a handgun with an illegal, extra-capacity magazine, Long shot a security guard outside the bar and then went in and took aim at employees and customers, authorities said. He also used a smoke bomb, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
___
California gunman: From Marine to divorcee living with mom
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Ian David Long began his adult life by enlisting in the Marines and getting married. Years after a divorce and a discharge and months after shouting brought a mental health expert to his door, Long killed 12 people at a country music bar outside Los Angeles.
Long, 28, was a former military machine gunner who apparently killed himself after the Wednesday night attack in Thousand Oaks, the quiet suburb where he lived with his mother.
Neighbors said Thursday they would hear loud, aggressive fights between the two. Authorities said they visited that ranch-style house only once, in April, after a neighbor reported yelling and crashing sounds.
Deputies found Long "was somewhat irate, acting a little irrationally" and called in a mental health specialist, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said. That specialist assessed Long but concluded he couldn't be involuntarily committed for psychiatric observation.
"The mental health experts out there cleared him that day," Dean told reporters Thursday, though they were concerned he might be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder because of his military service.
___
Expert: Acosta video distributed by White House was doctored
NEW YORK (AP) — A video distributed by the Trump administration to support its argument for banning CNN reporter Jim Acosta from the White House appears to have been doctored to make Acosta look more aggressive than he was during an exchange with a White House intern, an independent expert said Thursday.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted the video, which shows Acosta asking President Donald Trump a question on Wednesday as the intern tries to take his microphone away. But a frame-by-frame comparison with an Associated Press video of the same incident shows that the one tweeted by Sanders appears to have been altered to speed up Acosta's arm movement as he touches the intern's arm, according to Abba Shapiro, an independent video producer who examined the footage at AP's request.
Earlier, Shapiro noticed that frames in the tweeted video were frozen to slow down the action, allowing it to run the same length as the AP one.
The alteration is "too precise to be an accident," said Shapiro, who trains instructors to use video editing software. The tweeted video also does not have any audio, which Shapiro said would make it easier to alter.
Sanders, who hasn't said where the tweeted video came from, noted that it clearly shows Acosta made contact with the intern.
___
Hundreds of buildings destroyed in Northern California fire
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people fled a fast-moving wildfire Thursday in Northern California, some clutching babies and pets as they abandoned vehicles and struck out on foot ahead of the flames that forced the evacuation of an entire town and destroyed hundreds of structures.
Everyone in Paradise, a community of 27,000 people about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, was ordered to get out. The extent of the injuries and damage was not immediately known. Butte County CalFire Chief Darren Read said at a news conference that two firefighters and multiple residents were injured.
As she fled, Gina Oviedo described a devastating scene in which flames engulfed homes, sparked explosions and toppled utility poles.
"Things started exploding," Oviedo said. "People started getting out of their vehicles and running."
At a late afternoon news conference, Read said he had reports of several hundred destroyed structures in Paradise, but he cautioned that officials had not been able to assess yet.
___
Navy veteran, art student, bouncer killed in bar attack
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — One was a veteran police officer who didn't hesitate to run toward danger. Another was an art student who worked with children at her church. Others were a Navy veteran, an a cappella singer who worked as a caregiver, and a security guard with a "big personality" who was known for making sure everyone got home safely.
They were among a dozen people killed in a shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. Authorities believe the gunman , Ian David Long, ultimately killed himself.
The victims' stories began to emerge Thursday. It was going to be a "very difficult day for many people," said Andrew Fox, mayor of Thousand Oaks, California, where the attack happened Wednesday night.
___
RON HELUS: 'COP'S COP'
___
Protesters nationwide seek to protect Russia investigation
NEW YORK (AP) — Protesters have converged in cities nationwide to call for the protection of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign.
Several hundred demonstrators gathered Thursday in New York's Times Square and chanted slogans including "Hands off Mueller" and "Nobody's above the law" before marching downtown. They held signs saying "Truth Must Triumph" and "Repeal, Replace Trump."
Crowds also turned out in Chicago; Greensboro, North Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee, and many other places. Organizers say the naming of acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is a "deliberate attempt to obstruct the special counsel's investigation."
Trump asked for Jeff Sessions' resignation and then replaced him with Whitaker, his chief of staff. Whitaker has criticized Mueller's probe.
___
US immigration officials move to restrict asylum at border
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Thursday it will deny asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally, invoking extraordinary presidential national security powers to tighten the border as caravans of Central Americans slowly approach the United States.
The measures are meant to funnel asylum seekers through official border crossings for speedy rulings, officials said, instead of having them try to circumvent such crossings on the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) border. But the busy ports of entry already have long lines and waits, forcing immigration officials to tell some migrants to come back to make their claims.
The move was spurred in part by caravans of Central American migrants slowly moving north on foot, but will apply to anyone caught crossing illegally, officials said. It's unknown whether those in the caravan, many fleeing violence in their homeland, plan to cross illegally.
The regulations will be incorporated in a proclamation expected to be issued Friday by President Donald Trump. He will invoke the same powers he used to push through a version of the travel ban that was upheld by the Supreme Court, according to senior administration officials. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The regulations would circumvent laws stating that anyone is eligible for asylum no matter how he or she enters the country,
Administration officials said those denied asylum under the proclamation may be eligible for similar forms of protection if they fear returning to their countries, though they would be subject to a tougher threshold. Those forms of protection include "withholding of removal" — which is similar to asylum, but doesn't allow for green cards or bringing families — or asylum under the United Nations Convention Against Torture.
___
Michelle Obama rips Trump in new book
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Michelle Obama blasts President Donald Trump in her new book, recalling how she reacted in shock the night she learned he would replace her husband in the Oval Office and tried to "block it all out."
In her memoir "Becoming," set to come out Tuesday, Michelle Obama denounces the president for bragging in 2005 about sexually assaulting women. She says his comments on the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape meant, "I can hurt you and get away with it."
She also accuses Trump of using body language to "stalk" his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, during an election debate. She says Trump followed Clinton around the stage, stood too close and tried to diminish her presence.
The Associated Press purchased an early copy "Becoming."
___
Trump triggers massive midterm turnout
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has inspired outrage, love, fear and every emotion in between. He has also inspired record-breaking turnout at the ballot box.
With votes still being counted, an estimated 113 million Americans cast ballots in the first nationwide election of the Trump presidency, according to data compiled by The Associated Press. That's 30 million more people who participated in the 2014 midterms, representing the highest raw vote total for a non-presidential election in U.S. history and the highest overall voter participation rate in a midterm election in a half century.
Democrats' blue wave was real. But so was a corresponding surge in Republican enthusiasm that allowed the president's party to counter the Democrats' new House majority with big wins in top contests for the Senate and governorships this week.
"This election was about both Democrats and Republicans showing up," said Michael McDonald, a University of Florida political science professor who tracks voter turnout the United States Elections Project.
Indeed, voter participation rates approached presidential levels in some states as even the most optimistic voting experts and political operatives underestimated Trump's ability to drive voter turnout on both sides.
___
Rockefeller Christmas tree cut down at upstate NY home
WALLKILL, N.Y. (AP) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has been cut down in upstate New York and is being readied for transport to Manhattan where it will be erected this weekend.
Rockefeller Center's publicist says the 72-foot-tall (22-meter) Norway spruce was cut down Thursday morning at the home of Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez in Wallkill.
That's about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of New York City.
The tree will be hoisted onto a 115-foot-long (35-meter) flatbed trailer for the trip to Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan.
It is set to be erected Saturday, and then be decorated with 50,000 LED lights and a Swarovski crystal star.
