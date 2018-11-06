North Indian city breaks Guinness record with Diwali lamps

Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of the River Sarayu as part of Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, India, India, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The north Indian City of Ayodhya made an attempt to break the Guinness Book of World record when several earthen lamps were lit at the banks of river Saryu on the occasion of Diwali – the festival of light. Rajesh Kumar Singh AP Photo