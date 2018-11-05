USOC moves to shut down USA Gymnastics after Nassar scandal

FILE - In this July 24, 2018, file photo, Kerry Perry, president of USA Gymnastics, speaks during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing in Washington. The U.S. Olympic Committee is moving to revoke USA Gymnastics’ status as the governing body for the sport at the Olympic level, meting out the nuclear option to an organization that has botched its own reorganization in the wake of a sex-abuse scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar. The organization, even with a newly constructed board of directors, made repeated mistakes after the revelations Nassar molested Olympians while working as a volunteer. They included the botched hiring of a program coordinator and an interim CEO to replace Perry, who lasted less than a year on the job. Susan Walsh, File AP Photo