‘I’ll never forget her.’ Relatives bury Mississippi toddler who died in hot oven.

FILE - This photo provided by the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office shows Carolyn Jones, who was taken into custody in Mississippi, on Oct. 16, 2018. Jones was charged with first-degree murder after her 20-month-old granddaughter, Royalty Marie Floyd, was found stabbed and burned inside an oven. Floyd was buried Saturday, Nov. 3 by relatives who are still in shock over her death. A preliminary autopsy found the toddler was still alive when she was placed in an oven Oct. 15 at a home in Shaw. Her death was caused by stab wounds and thermal injuries, the autopsy said. Bolivar County Sheriff’s Office via the AP, File