North Korea women suffer serious sexual abuse but no ‘MeToo’

Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch’s executive director, attends during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. “Sexual violence in North Korea is an open, unaddressed and widely tolerated secret,” Roth said in a statement. “North Korean woman would probably say ‘MeToo’ if they thought there was any way to obtain justice, but their voices are silenced in Kim Jong Un’s dictatorship.” Lee Jin-man AP Photo