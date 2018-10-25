2 Koreas talk about implementing recent military agreement

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. and a South Korean army soldiers stand before leaving from the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. The rival Koreas and the U.S.-led U.N. Command completed withdrawing firearms and troops from a jointly controlled area at the Koreas’ border village on Thursday as part of their sweeping agreements to reduce decades-long military animosities on the Korean Peninsula. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP).