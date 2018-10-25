New focus: Florida Democrats target long-ignored rural areas

The little town of Century isn't the type of place where Florida Democrats tend to stop when looking for votes.
The community along the Alabama border has about 1,700 residents. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats 2.5 to 1.
But it's where Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Terrie Rizzo stopped recently as part of efforts to reach out to rural communities that usually support Republicans overwhelmingly.
The idea isn't to win in these towns and counties but to narrow the margin of defeat there so the Democrats can pull off a victory statewide.
The party hasn't won Florida governor's race since 1994. The last two have been very close.
Although Barack Obama carried Florida in the 2008 and 2012 presidential contests, Democrats have had little success in midterms and hope to change that.
