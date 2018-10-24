South Korea finds likely war remains during border demining

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, South Korean soldiers search for landmines inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas in Cheorwon, South Korea. South Korea on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, said it has discovered what could be Korean War remains at a frontline area where it’s jointly clearing mines with North Korea. Pool Photo via AP. File Song Kyung-Seok