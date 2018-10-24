Invictus Games athlete withdraws over drugs, weapons charges

FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry, right, shakes hands with Australian army veteran Tyronne Gawthorne during a demonstration at the the Aquatic Centre in Sydney. Gawthorne who was featured in promotions for the Invictus Games has withdrawn from the event on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, while facing drugs and weapons charges. Rick Rycroft, File AP Photo