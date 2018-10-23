In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, white smoke billows from the courtyard of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. A video shared by a television channel that is close to Turkey’s government broadcasted on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 appears to show three men burning documents at the Saudi Consulate’s backyard a day after Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed. A Haber news channel said the surveillance camera video - allegedly showing “evidence” being burned inside a drum - was recorded on Oct. 3.
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, white smoke billows from the courtyard of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. A video shared by a television channel that is close to Turkey’s government broadcasted on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 appears to show three men burning documents at the Saudi Consulate’s backyard a day after Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed. A Haber news channel said the surveillance camera video - allegedly showing “evidence” being burned inside a drum - was recorded on Oct. 3. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo
In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, white smoke billows from the courtyard of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. A video shared by a television channel that is close to Turkey’s government broadcasted on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 appears to show three men burning documents at the Saudi Consulate’s backyard a day after Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed. A Haber news channel said the surveillance camera video - allegedly showing “evidence” being burned inside a drum - was recorded on Oct. 3. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo

Nation & World

Saudi foreign minister promises truth from Khashoggi probe

The Associated Press

October 23, 2018 01:18 AM

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister says the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi will produce the truth about what happened.

He also pledged that mechanisms will be put in place so that "something like this can never happen again."

Adel al-Jubeir spoke on Tuesday in Indonesia, just hours before Turkey's president was expected to detail his own country's findings.

Al-Jubeir says Saudi Arabia is committed to ensuring "that the investigation is thorough and complete and that the truth is revealed and that those responsible will be held to account."

Saudi Arabia has acknowledged that Kashoggi died on Oct. 2, during a visit to the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. It maintains he died in a fistfight. Turkish officials say the 59-year-old was attacked and killed by a 15-man Saudi team.

  Comments  