Melting glacier in China draws tourists, climate worries

In this Sept. 22, 2018 photo, glaciologist Wang Shijin walks across the Baishui Glacier No.1 on Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the southern province of Yunnan in China. Scientists say the glacier is one of the fastest melting glaciers in the world due to climate change and its relative proximity to the Equator. It has lost 60 percent of its mass and shrunk 250 meters since 1982. Sam McNeil AP Photo