Terror charges against Sri Lankan in Australia dropped

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, family members and activists hold placards and photographs of Kamer Nizamdeen, demanding a speedy and fair investigation for justice, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The family of the Sri Lankan man living in Australia says terrorism charges against him have been dropped. The 25-year-old working at the University of New South Wales has been under investigation for terrorism since he was arrested by Australian authorities in August. He was released on Sept. 28. Eranga Jayawardena, File AP Photo