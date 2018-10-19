Environmental group condemns GOP panel’s foreign agent probe

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah., speaks on the Senate floor at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. An environmental group has denounced the committee for suggesting the organization’s efforts to block construction of a U.S. military base on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa may require it to register as foreign agent. The GOP-led Natural Resources Committee says it’s examining whether nonprofit groups are being manipulated by foreign entities that want to undercut American interests. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo