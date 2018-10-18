AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Sept. 1, 2018 photo, 10-year-old Venezuelan Angelis combs the hair of her mother Sandra Cadiz as they take a break from walking to the Berlin paramo, which leads to the city of Bucaramanga, Colombia, on their journey to Peru. The daughter of a housewife and a cemetery worker, Cadiz had grown up to know great misfortune, but she had never expected to know exile. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo