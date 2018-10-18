EU moves to tighten borders, boost Africa ties on migrants

French President Emmanuel Macron, center right, speaks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center, and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, center left, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018. European Union leaders are converging on Brussels for what had been billed as a “moment of truth” Brexit summit but which now holds little promise for a breakthrough. (Piroschka van de Wouw, Pool Photo via AP) Piroschka van de Wouw AP