3 members of Machine Gun Kelly’s entourage wanted in assault

FILE - In this Friday, May 18, 2018 file photo, Machine Gun Kelly performs at the Rock On The Range Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Three members of rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s entourage are wanted in connection with an alleged attack on an actor in Atlanta last month. The men are accused of beating up Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez on Sept. 13 in a hotel lobby. AP, File Photo by Amy Harris/Invision