AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump criticizes rush to condemn Saudi Arabia over Khashoggi
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump Tuesday criticized rapidly mounting global condemnation of Saudi Arabia over the mystery of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, warning of a rush to judgment and echoing the Saudis' request for patience.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Trump compared the case of Khashoggi, who Turkish officials have said was murdered in the Saudis' Istanbul consulate, to the allegations of sexual assault leveled against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing.
"I think we have to find out what happened first," Trump said. "Here we go again with, you know, you're guilty until proven innocent. I don't like that. We just went through that with Justice Kavanaugh and he was innocent all the way as far as I'm concerned."
Trump's remarks were his most robust defense yet of the Saudis, a U.S. ally he has made central to his Mideast agenda. They put the president at odds with other key allies and with some leaders in his Republican Party who have condemned the Saudi leadership for what they say is an obvious role in the case. Trump appeared willing to resist the pressure to follow suit, accepting Saudi denials and their pledge to investigate.
The Oval Office interview came not long after Trump spoke Tuesday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He spoke by phone a day earlier with King Salman, and he said both deny any knowledge of what happened to Khashoggi.
___
Trump tells AP he's not to blame if Republicans lose House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing the prospect of an electoral defeat that could imperil his presidency, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he won't accept the blame if Republicans lose the House in November, arguing that he is "helping" Republican candidates in the midterms.
In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Trump also accused his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen of "lying" under oath, defended his use of the derisive nickname "Horseface" for porn actress Stormy Daniels and argued that the widespread condemnation of the Saudis in the disappearance of a Washington Post columnist was a rush to judgment.
Of his efforts on the campaign trail, Trump said: "I don't believe anybody has ever had this kind of impact." He resisted comparisons to former President Barack Obama, who took responsibility for the Democrats' defeat in 2010 by acknowledging that his party got "shellacked."
Democrats are hopeful about their chances to recapture the House, while Republicans are increasingly confident they can hold control of the Senate. If Democrats take the House and pursue impeachment or investigations — including seeking his long-hidden tax returns— Trump said he will "handle it very well."
Trump fielded questions on array of topics, including his former attorney's guilty plea in August. Cohen testified under oath that the president coordinated on a hush-money scheme to buy the silence of Daniels and a Playboy model who claims to have had an affair with Trump. The president on Tuesday declared the allegation "totally false." But in entering the deal with Cohen, prosecutors signaled that they accepted his recitation of facts and account of what occurred.
___
Stocks surge, recovering some recent losses; Dow climbs 547
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks rocketed to their biggest gain in six months Tuesday following strong earnings from major financial and health care companies as well as encouraging reports on the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 547 points.
Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and UnitedHealth led a parade of companies that reported profits for the third quarter that surpassed analysts' expectations. Technology companies also jumped after taking steep losses during the market's rout last week.
The S&P 500 index jumped 59.13 points, or 2.1 percent, its largest gain since March 26, and finished at 2,809.92. Stocks have bounced around over the last three days, and the S&P 500 is down 4.1 from its record high on Sept. 20. The Dow gained 547.87 points, or 2.2 percent, to 25,798.42.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 214.75 points, or 2.9 percent, to 7,645.49 as technology companies reversed some of their outsize losses from the last few days. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks had its biggest rally in almost two years as it surged 43.74 points, or 2.8 percent, to 1,596.84.
Investors were encouraged by some good news on the economy. The Labor Department said U.S. employers posted the most jobs in two decades in August while hiring continued to increase and the Federal Reserve said output by U.S. factories, mines and utilities climbed in September despite the effects of Hurricane Florence.
___
Canada to pardon pot possession as it legalizes marijuana
TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government will announce that it will pardon those with a pot possession record of 30 grams or less when Canada becomes the second and largest country with a legal national marijuana marketplace Wednesday.
A senior government official said those with a record will be allowed to apply for a pardon. The official was not authorized to speak publicly ahead of Wednesday's announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity.
On Wednesday, Canada becomes the second country after Uruguay to legalize so-called recreational marijuana. Tom Clarke, 43, will be among the first to legally sell recreational marijuana when his shop opens at midnight in Newfoundland, Canada's easternmost province.
"I am living my dream. Teenage Tom Clarke is loving what I am doing with my life right now," he said.
Clarke has been dealing marijuana illegally in Canada for 30 years. He wrote in his high school yearbook that his dream was to open a cafe in Amsterdam, the Dutch city where people have legally smoked weed in coffee shops since the 1970s.
___
Mega Millions jackpot now $667M, 3rd largest in US history
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Mega Millions prize was already giant, but now it's even bigger.
Lottery officials have increased the estimated jackpot for Tuesday night's drawing from $654 million to $667 million, making it the third-largest grand prize in U.S. history. The increase reflects a surge in ticket sales.
The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.
Although the Mega Millions prize has grown larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at a dismal one in 302.5 million.
The $667 million jackpot refers to the annuity option, paid out over 29 years. The cash option, which is favored by nearly all winners, is $380 million.
___
Trump lashes out at Warren over DNA test, calls her 'phony!'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump lashed out at Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday over DNA test results she released that indicate she has some Native American heritage, saying she is "getting slammed" over what he claimed is "a scam and a lie" despite Warren's proof.
Trump called on his potential 2020 Democratic challenger to apologize and claimed that even the Cherokee Nation "denies her."
Warren released the test results Monday in part to push back against Trump's taunts about her claim of Native American ancestry. The results provide some evidence that a Native American is in her bloodline, though the ancestor probably lived six to 10 generations ago, according to the analysis.
An ancestor six generations removed would make Warren 1/64th Native American while an ancestor as much as 10 generations removed would render the Massachusetts Democrat only 1/1024th Native American, according to Blaine Bettinger, a genealogist and author who specializes in DNA evidence.
Trump, who refers to Warren as "Pocahontas," seized on the conclusion in a series of tweets Tuesday.
___
Hurricane is blamed for 16 deaths in Florida alone
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Michael killed at least 16 people in Florida, most of them in the coastal county that took a direct hit from the storm, state emergency authorities said Tuesday. That's in addition to at least 10 deaths elsewhere across the South.
The scope of the storm's fury became clearer after nearly a week of missing-persons reports and desperate searches of the Florida Panhandle neighborhoods devastated by the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years.
The count of 16 dead was twice the number previously tallied by The Associated Press.
Emergency authorities said 12 of the deaths were in Bay County, where the storm slammed ashore with 155 mph (250 kph) winds and towering storm surge last Wednesday.
Bay County includes Mexico Beach, the ground-zero town of 1,000 people that was nearly obliterated, as well as Tyndall Air Force Base, Panama City and Lynn Haven, all of which were heavily damaged.
___
Trump attacks porn actress Stormy Daniels as 'Horseface'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is insulting the physical appearance of porn actress Stormy Daniels, calling her "Horseface" in a tweet about a recent legal ruling.
A federal judge dismissed Daniels' defamation lawsuit against Trump.
Daniels alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and sued him in April. The defamation lawsuit came after Trump tweeted about a composite sketch of a man Daniels says threatened her in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair. He called it a "total con job."
The judge on Monday said Trump's tweet was a "hyperbolic statement" protected under the First Amendment.
Trump tweeted: "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer."
___
Students defrauded by colleges score win in court decision
WASHINGTON (AP) — Students defrauded by for-profit colleges scored an important victory on Tuesday, when a court cleared the way for an Obama-era policy that will make it easier for them to get their student loans forgiven.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had said the regulation, known as borrower defense, made discharging loans too easy and was unfair to taxpayers. The rule was due to take effect in July 2017, but DeVos froze it while she worked on devising a new regulation.
But U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss ruled last month that DeVos' delay was unlawful. On Tuesday, he denied a request by an organization representing for-profit colleges in California, to further postpone the rule, thus paving the way for borrower defense to enter into force.
"The rule is finally in effect. No more excuses. No more delays," said Julie Murray, an attorney with Public Citizen, who is representing the defrauded students in their suit against DeVos.
Education Department spokeswoman Liz Hill said DeVos "respects the role of the court and accepts the court's decision" and will soon provide information about how the regulation will be implemented.
___
Nevada legal pimp, candidate, star of HBO series found dead
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Dennis Hof, a pimp who gained notoriety for an HBO series about his brothel business and who fashioned himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate for the state Legislature, was found dead hours after his 72nd birthday bash, authorities said Tuesday.
Hof was pronounced dead in his private residence at his Love Ranch brothel west of Las Vegas, Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said.
Ron Jeremy, a pornographic movie star who attended Hof's party, told The Associated Press that he and a woman found Hof's body after Hof failed to meet them.
Hof's eyes "were not full" and his skin felt cold, said Jeremy. "He was totally stiff. And I'm saying 'Honey, we really have a problem here.'"
A group that included sheriff's employees and several women watched several hours later as Hof's body was removed on a stretcher beneath a red shroud, past lawn furniture, Grecian-style statutes and signs advertising the bordello as, "Always Open, Always Tasty, No sex required."
