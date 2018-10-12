Desmond Tutu back at home after South African hospital stay

FILE - In this July 2016, file photo, Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu takes part in a Mass at St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg. Former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu is recovering at home after being treated at a Cape Town hospital for more than two weeks. The foundation named after Tutu and his wife, Leah, on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 thanked people who sent messages and prayers for the Nobel laureate’s “swift return to his feet.” Denis Farrell, File AP Photo