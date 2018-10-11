APNewsBreak: Louisiana pays $149K to settle harassment suit

FILE - In a March 14, 2018 file photo, Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler, accused in a lawsuit of sexually harassing one of his employees, speaks at a press conference, in Baton Rouge, La. Louisiana has agreed to pay nearly $150,000 to end a sexual misconduct lawsuit against former Republican secretary of state Schedler, who resigned in May, the state’s highest public official felled by accusations during the #MeToo movement. Melinda Deslatte, File AP Photo