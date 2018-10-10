Halloween arrives early for inhabitants of Detroit Zoo

A polar bear shakes off as she holds a pumpkin at the Detroit Zoo, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Royal Oak, Mich. Each year in October as Halloween approaches, some of the animals receive pumpkins filled with treats to eat during the zoo’s annual Smashing Pumpkins event. The enrichment items are hidden through out the animals’ habitats or prepared and placed in a manner to stimulate natural behaviors. Carlos Osorio AP Photo