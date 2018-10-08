Area hit hard by Indonesia quake was seen as high-risk zone

In this Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, photo, a family scavenges for salvageable items from the ruins of their house at Petobo neighborhood which was wiped out by liquefaction caused by a massive earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Many in the decimated village had no idea they were in an area already identified as a high-risk zone for this apocalyptic phenomenon that causes soft ground to liquefy during temblors. The area around Sulawesi island’s Palu Bay had been slammed before and was due for another potential perfect storm, capable of unleashing earthquakes, landslides, tsunami waves, and soil liquefaction. Dita Alangkara AP Photo