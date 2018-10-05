North Dakota honors agent who tried to shield Kennedys

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 1963 file photo, U.S. Secret Service Special Agent Clinton J. Hill poses in Washington. Hill who famously used his body to shield first lady Jacqueline Kennedy the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated will receive the highest honor bestowed by his home state of North Dakota. The former agent will receive the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award during a future ceremony, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Robert H. Shutz File AP Photo