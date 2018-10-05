Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo drives his car as he leaves after completing a training session at the Juventus center in Turin, Italy, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Lawyers for a Nevada woman who has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her say a psychiatrist determined she suffers post-traumatic stress and depression because of the alleged 2009 attack in Las Vegas.
Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation

The Associated Press

October 05, 2018 06:18 AM

TURIN, Italy

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play in Saturday's Italian league match at Udinese despite a rape allegation against him in the United States.

Allegri says Ronaldo "is doing well" and that he is "ready to return to action."

A lawsuit was filed last week in Nevada by Kathryn Mayorga, who says she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have also re-opened an investigation. Ronaldo has denied the accusation.

Allegri says "it's a delicate moment but he has large shoulders. I see him calm in training."

