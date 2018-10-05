AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Oct. 4, 2018, photo, a man stands amid the damage near boats swept ashore by the tsunami in Wani village on the outskirts of Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. People living in tents and shelters have little but uncertainty since the powerful earthquake and tsunami hit the city, where death toll rises and efforts to retrieve scores more victims buried deep in mud and rubble were still hampered Thursday by the lack of heavy equipment. Dita Alangkara, File AP Photo