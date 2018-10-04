Iran supreme leader promises to ‘slap’ US, defeat sanctions

In this picture released by official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to thousands of members of the Basij, an all-volunteer force under paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, in their gathering at the Azadi (Freedom) stadium in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Khamenei said the Islamic Republic will “slap” the United States by defeating new American sanctions targeting the nation. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP) AP