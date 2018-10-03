Ex-rap mogul ‘Suge’ Knight set to get 28 years in prison

FILE - In this July 7, 2015, file photo, Marion Hugh “Suge” Knight sits for a hearing in his murder case in Superior Court in Los Angeles. Former rap mogul Knight is expected to be sentenced to nearly three decades in prison in a Los Angeles court. The hearing Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, for the 53-year-old Death Row Records co-founder comes almost four years after Knight killed one man and injured another with his truck outside a Compton burger stand. Pool Photo via AP, File Patrick T. Fallon