Massachusetts high court to weigh teen texting suicide case

FILE - In this July 29, 2016, file photo, Michelle Carter stands with her attorneys at the Bristol County Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass. On Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, Massachusetts’ highest court will hear Carter’s appeal of her 2017 conviction for involuntary manslaughter. As a teenager, she sent her boyfriend text messages urging him to kill himself, which he did in July 2014. The Globe via AP, Pool, File George Rizer