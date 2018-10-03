Judge blocks US from ending protections for some immigrants

FILE - In this March 12, 2018 file photo, supporters of temporary protected status of immigrants cheer, hold signs and a banner with the outline of El Salvador at a rally at a federal courthouse in San Francisco, the day a lawsuit was filed against the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that lets immigrants live and work legally in the United States. During a hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, U.S. District Judge Edward Chen questioned the Trump administration’s motives to end the program and repeated the president’s vulgar language to describe some countries during a White House meeting in January. Chen is deciding whether to block the administration’s decision to end temporary protected status for people from Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti, and El Salvador. He did not immediately rule. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Jeff Chiu AP