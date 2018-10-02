Son of Egypt’s jailed former president campaigns for father

In this Sept. 30, 2018 photo, Abdullah Morsi, the youngest son of Egypt’s jailed former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi, sits in front of a framed image of his father that was printed on a flag during the 2013 Rabaah al-Adawiya sit-in, at his home in Cairo, Egypt. Abdullah is campaigning for more access to and better treatment for his father. The former president has been held for years in isolation and Abdullah says he is suffering from poor health. Brian Rohan AP Photo