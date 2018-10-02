US says Chinese destroyer came dangerously close to US ship

In this Oct. 13, 2016, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) operates in the South China Sea as part of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG). A Chinese destroyer came aggressively close to a U.S. Navy ship in the South China Sea, forcing it to maneuver to prevent a collision, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2016, describing an encounter that could worsen tensions between the nations. The Chinese warship approached the USS Decatur in an “unsafe and unprofessional maneuver” on Sunday near Gaven Reefs in the South China Sea, said U.S. Pacific Fleet Spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman. U.S. Navy via AP Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Quinlan