Macron criticized for photo with teen making obscene gesture

In this photo taken Saturday Sept. 29, 2018, French president Emmanuel Macron meets a former robber of Quartier Orleans, on the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin, during a trip in the French West Indies, one year after Hurricanes Irma and Maria damaged the Island. Macron said on Sunday that he met with the ex-robber during an unplanned side trip into a housing project in Saint Martin because “I love each child of the (French) Republic, whatever their mistakes.” (Eliot Blondet, Pool via AP)