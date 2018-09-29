Lion statue standing guard at Venice’s San Marco vandalized

A stone lion next to St. Mark’s Basilica, its eyes stained with red paint, is seen in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. One of the two stone lions that stand guard next to Venice’s famed St. Mark’s Basilica has been vandalized with red paint. Residents raised the alarm early Saturday after noticing the paint splashed on the eyes and mane of the red marble “leoncino” statue, located on a small piazza next to the basilica. ANSA via AP Andrea Merola