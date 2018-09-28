Hamas urges Palestinian president to lift Gaza ‘sanctions’

Palestinians follow President Mahmoud Abbas’s speech at the annual U.N. General Assembly, on a large screen in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared Thursday that his people’s rights “are not up for bargaining” and he accused the U.S. of undermining the two-state solution, a day after President Donald Trump suggested for the first time in office that he “liked” the long-discussed idea as the most effective way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Nasser Nasser AP Photo